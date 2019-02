CTM NewsBreak 075

January 9, 2019

In this episode:

2019 marks some major changes in the state’s minimum wage, as well as tobacco and e-cigarette sales to minors, Nomination Papers are now available, you can now text 911 in an emergency, the Annual Rabies and Microchipping clinic is coming up and Nashoba Valley Technical School is now accepting applications and visited the Parker Middle School – Jonathan Nardi-Williams.