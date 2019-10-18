CTM NewsBreak 087

September 10, 2019

In this episode:

Are your Recycling habits doing more harm than good? We look at other ways to reduce waste – James Belden, a free Tai Chi program is now open to all Town employees and their spouses – Jill Potsaid, it’s Spare Change September, donate your extra cash to the Chelmsford Dog Park and the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search held an official nationwide athlete recruitment tour right at the Chelmsford High School parking lot – Aiden Kelly, Carrie Wetzel, Callista Ferreira, Ansel Haugsjaa.