CTM NewsBreak 086

August 16, 2019

In this episode:

Preparedness tips for hurricane season and other emergencies with Nancy Burns, Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator. Food borne illness on the rise. Are Chelmsford drivers the worst in Massachusetts? Focus on the Merrimack River with Dan Graovac, Chairman of the Merrimack River Watershed Council and Diana DiZoglio, MA State Senator from Methuen.