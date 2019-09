CTM NewsBreak 085

July 26, 2019

In this episode:

Chelmsford is now officially an age friendly community- Debra Siriani, area first responders have a drill to tackle problems on the Merrimack River- Gary Ryan, the opioid epidemic that has long been considered a health crisis is now an environmental threat as well- Amanda Glaser and Chelmsford now has a Community Services Coordinator to connect the residents with resources to meet social service needs- Jen Melanson.