CTM NewsBreak 084

July 11, 2019

In this episode:

The Chelmsford Parade Committee is looking for volunteers after another great 4th of July – John Osborne, middle school kids helped out at the Senior Center and had some intergenerational fun – Kendra Czercki, Margot Betton, state funding of $150,000 could be coming for three different initiatives in Chelmsford and the CHSAA held it’s 5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – George Simonian.