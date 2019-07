CTM NewsBreak 083

In this episode:

The booms put in place by Rocky Morrison and the Clean River Project are doing their jobs and helping to make the Merrimack River cleaner – Rocky Morrison, June is officially declared LGBTQ Pride Month in Chelmsford – Charlie Smith, the Chelmsford Art Society prepares for the 4th of July Art Show – Roberta Witts and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit against an e-cigarette and vaping company for allegedly marketing to minors – Maura Healey.