CTM NewsBreak 082

May 23, 2019

In this episode:

The Chelmsford Historical Society presents this year’s Guardian Award to the Chelmsford Center for the Arts – Sue Gates, the Chelmsford Summer Farmers’ Market is gearing up for another season – Valerie Finnemeyer, we discuss how the bite of the lone star tick can cause an allergic reaction to red meat – Beth Carrison, Jennifer Platt and Chelmsford is looking to become a more age friendly town – Debra Siriani.