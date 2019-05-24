CTM NewsBreak 081

May 7, 2019

In this episode:

The huge 120-year-old purple beech tree that once towered over the town common is gone, but 2 clones of the original tree will now live on – Phil Stanway, the Chelmsford Board of Health welcomes all to join in as they walk on the Bruce Freeman Trail, Congresswoman Lori Trahan unveils new legislation to support the cleanup of the Merrimack River – Lori Trahan and Chelmsford parents and officials speak out about a new proposal that would ban organized tackle football through the seventh grade – Joel Machado, Jamie Campo, Julie Acevedo, Candice Fontaine.