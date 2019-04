CTM NewsBreak 080

In this episode:

Health Educator Amanda Glaser and Chelmsford Police Chief Jim Spinney tell us what efforts are being done to address the opioid problem in Chelmsford, the Chelmsford Rotary Club teamed up with CHS students to fight hunger, The Shack, by Friendship Park, had a ribbon cutting – Emily Lawrance and Rain Barrels are once again offered at a discount price.