CTM NewsBreak 079

March 28, 2019

In this episode:

You may be entitled to a free, lifetime pass to visit National Parks, a Community Shredding Day is scheduled for May, the Chelmsford Dog Association will be having the first presentation in what they hope will be a continuing series of educational speakers – Will Wagner and fans in Chelmsford have a new team to cheer for…a rugby team! Dr. Jeff Parks, Patrick O’Neil, Luke Harrison.