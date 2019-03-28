CTM NewsBreak 078

March 8, 2019

In this episode:

Deaths from opioid-related overdoses declined in 2018 for the second consecutive year, CHS student a cappella groups celebrate success as they prepare for the upcoming ACA-POCALYPSE, Chelmsford High School welcomes international teaching fellows – Natalia Bold, Abbas Hamarash, State Rep. James Arciero honors Chelmsford Veteran’s Agent Regina Jackson at a luncheon and we check out the Lions Club Peace Poster contest – Mohammad Al-Tuwaiti, Anita Adler, Steve Cioletti & Ron Hubbard.