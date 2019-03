CTM NewsBreak 077

February 22, 2019

We speak to the CHS students who have spent a lot of time researching the benefits of a later start time for schools – Ayush Chaudhary, Devianna Smith, Kelly Hanna and Carlos Bejar-Garccia. Chelmsford High School has a new football coach, MassDOT encourages you to report any potholes so crews can repair them and Winterfest encouraged all to get out and socialize with a variety of great activities – Virginia McIlwain.