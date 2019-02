CTM NewsBreak 076

January 22, 2019

In this episode:

The Town of Chelmsford and the Merrimack Valley Small Business Center are offering a limited-time only small business grant program – Franky Descoteaux, Seniors in Chelmsford may be eligible to claim a refundable credit on state income tax returns – Debra Siriani, there are new regulations on short-term rentals through businesses such as Airbnb or HomeAway and local folk artist John Ferullo pens a book loosely set in Chelmsford.