CTM NewsBreak 073

December 5, 2018 CTM NewsBreak

In this episode:

The first major project to begin under the Route 129 area Business Amenity Overlay District has a ground breaking ceremony – Lisa Marrone, the Chelmsford Library is hoping to fund a mobile Pop-up Library van – Maggie Marshall, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wants natural gas work better scrutinized after the Merrimack Valley tragedy and area residents gather at Thanksgiving Forest for a walk through the woods the day before Thanksgiving – Phil Stanway.