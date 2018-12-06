CTM NewsBreak 072

November 13, 2018 CTM NewsBreak

In this episode:

The Clean River Project removes their trash containment booms from Chelmsford for the season, student run store Lions Locker sells CHS merchandise in the high school, Chelmsford residents gathered at the All Saints Episcopal Church to raise money for the Merrimack Valley Relief Fund – Laura Barry and a piece of Chelmsford’s history has been transformed by a student who sculpted a lion out of a log from the purple beech tree that once towered over the town common – Steve Murray, Ginny Marshall, Felix Huang, Doug Greenfield.