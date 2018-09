CTM NewsBreak 069

September 20, 2018

In this episode:

Family, friends and uniformed personnel gather in Chelmsford to honor those whose lives were lost on 9-11 – Reverend Stephen Burkett, Gary Ryan, Pat Wojtas. Chelmsford residents help out their neighbors on the last day of the Farmers’ Market, the Chelmsford Historical Society hosted its annual Farm Fair, the Parker Middle School undergoes ALICE training and a Parker Middle School student shares her work and her story at the Chelmsford Library – Fiona Huang.