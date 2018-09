CTM NewsBreak 068

August 28, 2018

In this episode:

Ballot testing ahead of the State Primary Election – Trisha Dzuris, Digital Credit Union officially welcomed to Chelmsford with a ribbon cutting ceremony – Ed Niser, Nashoba Valley Technical High School receives $500,000 in the latest round of Skills Capital Grants and a Chelmsford High School grad opens an award winning new play – Deena Flowers.