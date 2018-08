CTM NewsBreak 067

August 15, 2018

In this episode:

State Senator and Congressional candidate Barbara L’Italien in Chelmsford to host her Kitchen Table Conversations tour stop -Barbara L’Italien, Absentee Ballots are now available – Patricia Dzuris, kids read to the animals at the Lowell Humane Society in the Tales for Tails program – Erin Hebert and Chelmsford officials invite all to the 2018 Candlelight Overdose Vigil – Sue Rosa.