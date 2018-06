CTM NewsBreak 064

June 13, 2018

Friendship Park playground prepares for it’s opening day, volunteers from around the country come together to build a Chelmsford church – Gideon Lee, Corina Covarrubias, Yajwu Wu, Burben Sullins, Becky Duncan, Raymond Xie. Chelmsford students prepare to defend their trophy in the Knowledge Bowl and we discuss improvements being made at the CHS with Principal Stephen Murray.