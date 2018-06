CTM NewsBreak 063

June 4, 2018

In this episode:

Scenes from Chelmsford’s Memorial Day observance, we discuss the changes to this years Farmers’ Market – Valerie Finnemeyer, the MBTA makes it easier to do some summertime travel and a local dog trainer gives tips to help your visit to the dog park go smoothly – Dan Vigeant.

