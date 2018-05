CTM NewsBreak 062

May 2, 2018

In this episode:

First responders conduct training exercises at the Parker Middle School – James Spinney, Dan Goguen. Friends and neighbors volunteer to help plant trees at Sunny Meadow Farm on Earth Day – Jamie Dergay. The Chelmsford Board of Health welcomes all to join them for walks on the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail, a local group is advocating for the purchase of electric busses.