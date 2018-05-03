CTM NewsBreak 061

April 20, 2018

In this episode:

CHS a cappella group The Thursdays makes an appearance on WGBH, Chelmsford Girl Scout Troop 63112 creates a Town Tour of historical sites – Sarah Evans, Megan Dunn, Kara deMoulpied, Household Hazardous Waste Day is coming up, the Department of Public Works will be holding a food drive during the Town Meeting and Candidate Lori Trahan focuses on women’s issues – Lori Trahan.

” class=”wp-more-tag mce-wp-more” alt=”” title=”Read more…” data-mce-resize=”false” data-mce-placeholder=”1″ />