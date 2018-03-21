CTM NewsBreak 059

March 21, 2018

In this episode:

Chelmsford activists prepare for the March For Our Lives, an additional free brush drop off is now available for winter storm debris, the upcoming LunaFest will help raise funds for Chelmsford’s Budget Buddies – Katie Stoll, Katie Neville, the Friends of the Library are holding a special Spring Book sale and the Chelmsford Library welcomes a former teen librarian return as a published author – Jen Petro-Roy.

” class=”wp-more-tag mce-wp-more” alt=”” title=”Read more…” data-mce-resize=”false” data-mce-placeholder=”1″ />