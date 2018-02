February 7, 2018 CTM NewsBreak

In this episode:

Chelmsford police urge residents to update CODERED information and issue a warning about sharing information on social media, there is a public input meeting about the design of the new Friendship Park playground – Callista & Aurora Ferreira, Denille Ruth. A new Chelmsford Choice program offers saving from National Grid prices and there are new rules governing vaping at CHS.