CTM NewsBreak 053

November 20, 2017

In this episode:

Scenes from the Pumpkin Armada at Hart Pond – Joanne Stanway,

Table of Plenty approaches serving it’s 30 thousandth meal – Maureen McKeon, Jerry Serra. We stop by the Chelmsford Winter Farmers’ Market – Jan Wentworth and Chelmsford police get scruffy for No Shave November – Jason Poor.