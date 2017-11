CTM NewsBreak 052

November 2, 2017

In this episode:

Chelmsford based Budget Buddies secures state funding after a veto was overturned.

New development opportunities in the 129 corridor.

Chelmsford’s Destination Imagination assembles for the season and we find out how well the Mapledell Farm goats cleared out the courtyard at the Parker Middle School – Mitzi Roy, Dr. Jeff Parks, Jean Kennedy, Siya Gunta.