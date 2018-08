CTM NewsBreak 065

July 6, 2018

In this episode:

MA State Attorney General, Maura Healey, visits Parker Middle School to discuss the opioid epidemic and substance abuse in Massachusetts. Chelmsford Board of Health Educator, Amanda Glaser, talks about opioid abuse in Chelmsford. Plus, we take you to the 2018 Knowledge Bowl and the 2018 Chelmsford Farmers’ Market